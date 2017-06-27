Cebu miner hopes to maintain growth a...

Cebu miner hopes to maintain growth amid low copper prices

CEBU. Mining operations are currently conducted only at Carmen Pit, one of three open pits within the Toledo copper mines of Carmen Copper Corp. WITH copper prices expected to continue to trade sideways, Cebu-based Carmen Copper Corp. hopes to simply maintain production volumes and revenue growth levels this year. Enrico Nera, CCC president and chief executive officer, said prices of metal, including copper, historically run a seven-year cycle.

Chicago, IL

