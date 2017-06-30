Burton signs Jamie Redknapp as its ne...

Burton signs Jamie Redknapp as its new face

Signed by the menswear favorite to launch its new collection, Jamie wears a selection of stylish pieces from the Burton Spring/Summer 2017 range with a focus on spring occasion-wear and tailoring, pieces from the casual collection also remain true to the brand's tailored aesthetic. "We're really excited to have Jamie on board for 2017.

Chicago, IL

