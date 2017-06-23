Bosch sustains double-digit growth in...

Bosch sustains double-digit growth in the Philippines

Bosch, a supplier of technology and services, closed its 2016 fiscal year with USD 56 million in consolidated sales in the Philippines. Compared to the previous year, the company achieved a growth of 13 percent.

Chicago, IL

