'Big-time drug pusher' arrested in Barili, Cebu

A SUSPECTED big-time drug pusher was caught in a raid by the operatives of Cebu Provincial Police Office-Provincial Intelligence Branch in Barangay Maigang, Barili, Cebu on Tuesday morning, June 20. The arrest happened after a short firefight with the 45-year-old suspect, who raises hogs as front to hide his illegal activities. Superintendent Joie Yape Jr., the PIB chief, said suspect Rolando Escoreal tried to escape, but they cornered him in the cornfield.

