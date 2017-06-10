Australian Spy Planes to Help Tackle Islamist Threat in Philippines
The Australian government is sending two military surveillance aircraft to help the Philippines in its fight against Islamist militants in southern Mindanao province. Philippine forces have been fighting insurgents linked to the Islamic State group, who seized the city of Marawi last month.
