Australia to Send Spy Planes to Help Philippines Recapture Marawi

The Australian government said on Friday that it would send spy planes to help the Philippine armed forces who are fighting to recapture the southern city of Marawi, where the military was battling Islamic-linked militants for control. Two militants believed to have backed a siege of the city have been killed in the fighting, Philippine officials said on Friday, citing intelligence information.

