'At Least 100' Dead Bodies Were Seen By People Fleeing the...
A Philippine politician said Thursday that people fleeing the besieged city of Marawi claim to have seen at least 100 corpses on their way out of the provincial capital that has been wracked by weeks of bloody battle. Reuters reports that Zia Alonto Adiong, an official in Lanao del Sur province, told reporters that between 500 and 1,000 people are believed to still be trapped in Marawi, where government forces are fighting off militants who claim allegiance to the Islamic State group .
Start the conversation, or Read more at Time.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The Latest: Spicer: No female White House staff...
|Mar '17
|Texxy
|38
|'Brand new order'? Donald Trump considers trave...
|Feb '17
|duck femocrats
|3
|BI: 240,000 Koreans in RP, but only one-sixth d... (Aug '07)
|Feb '17
|Norm
|230
|'It kind of felt like God was nudging us' to adopt (Nov '11)
|Jan '17
|Jew on stick
|15
|Cagayan de Oro Medical Center's Ob-Gyne: A comp... (Jun '08)
|Jan '17
|Sarah natindim
|18
|Push to save Pacific Rim trade deal after US ex...
|Jan '17
|spud
|4
|Tuguegarao City Cagayan Valley Philippines (May '08)
|Jan '17
|DFlip
|79
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC