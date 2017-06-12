'At Least 100' Dead Bodies Were Seen By People Fleeing the...

'At Least 100' Dead Bodies Were Seen ...

A Philippine politician said Thursday that people fleeing the besieged city of Marawi claim to have seen at least 100 corpses on their way out of the provincial capital that has been wracked by weeks of bloody battle. Reuters reports that Zia Alonto Adiong, an official in Lanao del Sur province, told reporters that between 500 and 1,000 people are believed to still be trapped in Marawi, where government forces are fighting off militants who claim allegiance to the Islamic State group .

Chicago, IL

