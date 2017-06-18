ARMM to build toilets in Lanao Sur ev...

ARMM to build toilets in Lanao Sur evacuation camps

THE Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao is set to construct sanitation facilities in three evacuation centers in Lanao del Sur to ensure the health condition of the internally-displaced persons from Marawi City. ARMM Governor Mujiv Hataman on Sunday, June 18, said he ordered the Department of Public Works and Highways to construct a total of 20 toilets in the two evacuation camps in Saguiaran town and 10 toilets in Malabang town in Lanao del Sur.

