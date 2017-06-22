Amid chaos of drug war in the Philippines, police allegedly hold people for ransom

Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte speaks during a news conference at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport in Paranaque, Metro Manila, Philippines, May 24, 2017. REUTERS/Erik De Castroe Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte speaks during a news conference at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport in Paranaque, Metro Manila, Philippines, May 24, 2017.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Anchorage Daily News.