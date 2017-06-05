AFP 'surprised' by reported presence ...

AFP 'surprised' by reported presence of 1,200 Isis operatives in Philippines

Yesterday

THE alleged presence of around 1,200 members of Jihadist militant group Islamic State of Iraq and Syria in the Philippines came as a surprise to the Armed Forces of the Philippines , the military spokesperson said Monday. Amid the ongoing operations against members of Maute terrorist group in Marawi City, AFP spokesperson Restituto Padilla Jr. admitted that the military was unable to get the accurate figures of foreign fighters helping the local militants.

Chicago, IL

