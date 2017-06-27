Abducted priest seen alive as Islamists hold out in Philippines

MARAWI: A Roman Catholic priest abducted by Islamist militants who seized parts of a southern Philippine city has been seen alive, the military said Monday , as troops pressed on with their offensive. Air and artillery bombardment of enclaves occupied by the militants in the largely Muslim city of Marawi resumed after an eight-hour truce Sunday to allow residents to celebrate the end of the Ramadan fasting month.

