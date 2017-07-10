A look at Philippine leader's stormy first year in power

In this Nov. 9, 2016 file photo, Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte, center, arrives for a meeting with Philippine community at a hotel in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia. It's been a remarkably turbulent first year for Duterte, whose war on drug has left thousands of suspects dead and prompted critics to call his rule a "human rights calamity."

Start the conversation, or Read more at MySanAntonio.com.