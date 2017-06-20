A day in Photos

A day in Photos

23 hrs ago

A fire at the now-defunct Banmuang newspaper building in Bangkok and the aftermath of a pedestrian collision in London are featured events on June 19, 2017. Officials make red fabric ropes that will be used to pull the royal chariot for the cremation of the late King Bhumibol Adulyadej at the Naval Dockyard in Thon Buri.

Chicago, IL

