8 people injured in Zamboanga highway...

8 people injured in Zamboanga highway accident

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Sun-Star

EIGHT people, including a physician, were injured when the vehicle they were riding crashed on a pile of hollow blocks and a parked tractor after evading a carabao pulled sledge in Zamboanga del Norte, the police said Wednesday, June 28. The Zamboanga del Norte Provincial Police Office said that the incident took placed around 7:45 a.m. Tuesday in the village of Bago, Sindangan, Zamboanga del Norte. The victims were identified as the following: Dr. Marcelito Lacaya, 58; Melvin Salinas, 50; Maritoni Lacaya, 56; Doris Bataga, 59; Abigail Khio, 51; Rene Hernan, 39; and, Lester Abog, 31, all government employees.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Sun-Star.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The Latest: Spicer: No female White House staff... Mar '17 Texxy 38
News 'Brand new order'? Donald Trump considers trave... Feb '17 duck femocrats 3
News BI: 240,000 Koreans in RP, but only one-sixth d... (Aug '07) Feb '17 Norm 230
News 'It kind of felt like God was nudging us' to adopt (Nov '11) Jan '17 Jew on stick 15
News Cagayan de Oro Medical Center's Ob-Gyne: A comp... (Jun '08) Jan '17 Sarah natindim 18
News Push to save Pacific Rim trade deal after US ex... Jan '17 spud 4
News Tuguegarao City Cagayan Valley Philippines (May '08) Jan '17 DFlip 79
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Kentucky Derby
  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. Mexico
  4. Wall Street
  5. Sarah Palin
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,190 • Total comments across all topics: 282,096,352

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC