8 people injured in Zamboanga highway accident

EIGHT people, including a physician, were injured when the vehicle they were riding crashed on a pile of hollow blocks and a parked tractor after evading a carabao pulled sledge in Zamboanga del Norte, the police said Wednesday, June 28. The Zamboanga del Norte Provincial Police Office said that the incident took placed around 7:45 a.m. Tuesday in the village of Bago, Sindangan, Zamboanga del Norte. The victims were identified as the following: Dr. Marcelito Lacaya, 58; Melvin Salinas, 50; Maritoni Lacaya, 56; Doris Bataga, 59; Abigail Khio, 51; Rene Hernan, 39; and, Lester Abog, 31, all government employees.

