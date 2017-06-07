754 personnel undergo training vs ter...

754 personnel undergo training vs terror attacks

22 hrs ago Read more: Sun-Star

A TOTAL of 754 Civil Security Personnel undergo training to ensure that government and city-owned facilities are fully prepared in case of terror attacks. Public Safety and Security Command Center chief Retired General Benito De Leon, during the Pulong-pulong ni Pulong media forum held Tuesday, June 6, bared that the training was held as directed by Davao City Mayor Sara Duterte-Carpio.

Chicago, IL

