2 suspected NPA rebels killed in Cotabato clash
Two suspected communist guerillas operating in North Cotabato and Sultan Kudarat in south and central Mindanao were killed after engaging government troops in a running gun battle in Makilala, North Cotabato, around Lt. Silver Belvis, spokesman for the 39th Infantry Battalion, identified the slain New Peoples' Army rebels as Ka Lupe, platoon leader of Front 72 of the NPA sub-regional committee in Southern Mindanao Region , and Ka Radin, presumed to belong to the same group.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Manila Bulletin.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The Latest: Spicer: No female White House staff...
|Mar '17
|Texxy
|38
|'Brand new order'? Donald Trump considers trave...
|Feb '17
|duck femocrats
|3
|BI: 240,000 Koreans in RP, but only one-sixth d... (Aug '07)
|Feb '17
|Norm
|230
|'It kind of felt like God was nudging us' to adopt (Nov '11)
|Jan '17
|Jew on stick
|15
|Cagayan de Oro Medical Center's Ob-Gyne: A comp... (Jun '08)
|Jan '17
|Sarah natindim
|18
|Push to save Pacific Rim trade deal after US ex...
|Jan '17
|spud
|4
|Tuguegarao City Cagayan Valley Philippines (May '08)
|Jan '17
|DFlip
|79
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC