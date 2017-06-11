2 suspected NPA rebels killed in Cota...

2 suspected NPA rebels killed in Cotabato clash

Two suspected communist guerillas operating in North Cotabato and Sultan Kudarat in south and central Mindanao were killed after engaging government troops in a running gun battle in Makilala, North Cotabato, around Lt. Silver Belvis, spokesman for the 39th Infantry Battalion, identified the slain New Peoples' Army rebels as Ka Lupe, platoon leader of Front 72 of the NPA sub-regional committee in Southern Mindanao Region , and Ka Radin, presumed to belong to the same group.

