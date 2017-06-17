2 NPA leaders arrested in Surigao

2 NPA leaders arrested in Surigao

A political and medical officer of the New People's Army-Communist Party of the Philippines was arrested Thursday afternoon by the joint police and military forces in Sitio Tumanday II, Barangay Rizal, Surigao City. The Surigao City police and Criminal Investigation and Detection Group said Rovelyn M. Mahinay, alias "Apple," 28, reportedly the political officer/instructor of SPP1 Guerilla-Front Committee 30 of the CPP-NPA Northeastern Mindanao Regional Committee , was completely surprised when police and military arrived at her rented house at 5 p.m. on Thursday in Sitio Tumanday II, Barangay Rizal, Surigao City.

