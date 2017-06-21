2 men dead, 2 others hurt in Bago veh...

2 men dead, 2 others hurt in Bago vehicular accident

Next Story Prev Story
38 min ago Read more: Sun-Star

BAGO CITY. Rescuers retrieve the body of the driver of the car hit by a Fuso Prime Mover truck in a fatal accidental along the highway of Barangay Calumangan, Bago City Tuesday morning, June 20. TWO men died while two others were injured in a three-vehicle crash along the national highway at Barangay Calumangan in Bago City, Negros Occidental around 9:20 a.m. Tuesday, June 20. The fatalities were identified as Nelio Daguio, 57, a seaman, and his brother-in-law Lawrence Cavile, 70, both residents of Kabankalan City.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Sun-Star.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The Latest: Spicer: No female White House staff... Mar '17 Texxy 38
News 'Brand new order'? Donald Trump considers trave... Feb '17 duck femocrats 3
News BI: 240,000 Koreans in RP, but only one-sixth d... (Aug '07) Feb '17 Norm 230
News 'It kind of felt like God was nudging us' to adopt (Nov '11) Jan '17 Jew on stick 15
News Cagayan de Oro Medical Center's Ob-Gyne: A comp... (Jun '08) Jan '17 Sarah natindim 18
News Push to save Pacific Rim trade deal after US ex... Jan '17 spud 4
News Tuguegarao City Cagayan Valley Philippines (May '08) Jan '17 DFlip 79
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Supreme Court
  3. North Korea
  4. Syria
  5. U.S. Open
  1. Iran
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. Cuba
  4. China
  5. Kentucky Derby
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,125 • Total comments across all topics: 281,908,082

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC