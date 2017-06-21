2 men dead, 2 others hurt in Bago vehicular accident

BAGO CITY. Rescuers retrieve the body of the driver of the car hit by a Fuso Prime Mover truck in a fatal accidental along the highway of Barangay Calumangan, Bago City Tuesday morning, June 20. TWO men died while two others were injured in a three-vehicle crash along the national highway at Barangay Calumangan in Bago City, Negros Occidental around 9:20 a.m. Tuesday, June 20. The fatalities were identified as Nelio Daguio, 57, a seaman, and his brother-in-law Lawrence Cavile, 70, both residents of Kabankalan City.

