2 dead, 6 wounded in Davao City clash
TWO soldiers were killed, while six others were wounded, in a clash with New People's Army rebels in Davao City, the military said Sunday, June 11. The Eastern Mindanao Command said in a statement the clash occurred early Sunday at Sitio Bajada, Paradise Embac, Paquibato District, Davao City. The military said the clash occurred when the troops were fired upon while they "were responding to a reported consolidation of NPAs planning to conduct atrocities in Paquibato District."
