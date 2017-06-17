19 injured as tornadoes hit 7 villages in Bacolod, Negros Occidental
BACOLOD. Policemen check one of the houses in Barangay Sagasa, Bago City hit by a tornado Thursday night, June 15. NINETEEN persons were injured while 49 houses were hit as tornadoes struck seven villages in Bacolod City and Negros Occidental on Thursday and Friday nights.
