11 Basilan-based Abu Sayyaf bandits surrender

2 hrs ago

ELEVEN Abu Sayyaf bandits, including a sub-leader, surrendered in the midst of intensified government offensive in Basilan province, the military said on Thursday, June 22. Lieutenant General Carlito Galvez, Jr., commander of the Western Mindanao Command , said the Abu Sayyaf bandits surrendered on Wednesday to the Joint Task Force Basilan. Galvez identified the Abu Sayyaf sub-leader who surrendered as Ibrahim Malat Sulayman, a native of the village of Macalang, Al-Barka, Basilan province.

Chicago, IL

