10-year-old boy killed in NPA attack
Captain Rhyan Batchar, 10th Infantry Division Spokesperson, said based on the report they received at 12:30 a.m., Sunday, June 25, 12 fully armed NPA rebels, under Pulang Bagani Command 8, Southern Mindanao Regional Command, harassed the residence of Emmanuel Matilac, an alleged government informant. Based on the report, the house of Matilac was burned down and a ten-year-old boy, Justin Adao, son of Leo Adao, who was also an alleged government informant by the NPA's, also died after the child was hit by a bullet on the head.
