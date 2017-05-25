Who is the Philippines' most wanted m...

Who is the Philippines' most wanted militant?

Next Story Prev Story
23 hrs ago Read more: The New Zealand Herald

Security forces in the southern Philippines are battling Muslim militants who have laid siege to a city in the volatile Mindanao region. The upheaval began after troops raided a hideout in search of a man at the heart of the crisis " Isnilon Hapilon, one of Asia's top militant suspects.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The New Zealand Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The Latest: Spicer: No female White House staff... Mar '17 Texxy 38
News 'Brand new order'? Donald Trump considers trave... Feb '17 duck femocrats 3
News BI: 240,000 Koreans in RP, but only one-sixth d... (Aug '07) Feb '17 Norm 230
News 'It kind of felt like God was nudging us' to adopt (Nov '11) Jan '17 Jew on stick 15
News Cagayan de Oro Medical Center's Ob-Gyne: A comp... (Jun '08) Jan '17 Sarah natindim 18
News Push to save Pacific Rim trade deal after US ex... Jan '17 spud 4
News Tuguegarao City Cagayan Valley Philippines (May '08) Jan '17 DFlip 79
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Egypt
  2. North Korea
  3. Gunman
  4. Syria
  5. Pope Francis
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Recession
  4. Microsoft
  5. Climate Change
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,594 • Total comments across all topics: 281,302,496

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC