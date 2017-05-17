Wenceslao: In war, all are losers

Wenceslao: In war, all are losers

Next Story Prev Story
2 hrs ago Read more: Sun-Star

THE recent death in Pangangan island in Calape town of the two Abu Sayyaf members who were remnants of the group that strayed into Bohol last month was apparently met with a collective sigh of relief by Boholanos. Since the first clash in Inabanga town lat Aprill 11, the hunt for the armed terrorists have been dramatic, punctuated by more clashes and an arrest that decimated the 11 Abus.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Sun-Star.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The Latest: Spicer: No female White House staff... Mar '17 Texxy 38
News 'Brand new order'? Donald Trump considers trave... Feb '17 duck femocrats 3
News BI: 240,000 Koreans in RP, but only one-sixth d... (Aug '07) Feb '17 Norm 230
News 'It kind of felt like God was nudging us' to adopt (Nov '11) Jan '17 Jew on stick 15
News Cagayan de Oro Medical Center's Ob-Gyne: A comp... (Jun '08) Jan '17 Sarah natindim 18
News Push to save Pacific Rim trade deal after US ex... Jan '17 spud 4
News Tuguegarao City Cagayan Valley Philippines (May '08) Jan '17 DFlip 79
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Iran
  2. Mexico
  3. China
  4. North Korea
  5. Afghanistan
  1. Pope Francis
  2. Syria
  3. Health Care
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Egypt
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,940 • Total comments across all topics: 281,066,237

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC