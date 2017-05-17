Wenceslao: In war, all are losers
THE recent death in Pangangan island in Calape town of the two Abu Sayyaf members who were remnants of the group that strayed into Bohol last month was apparently met with a collective sigh of relief by Boholanos. Since the first clash in Inabanga town lat Aprill 11, the hunt for the armed terrorists have been dramatic, punctuated by more clashes and an arrest that decimated the 11 Abus.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Sun-Star.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The Latest: Spicer: No female White House staff...
|Mar '17
|Texxy
|38
|'Brand new order'? Donald Trump considers trave...
|Feb '17
|duck femocrats
|3
|BI: 240,000 Koreans in RP, but only one-sixth d... (Aug '07)
|Feb '17
|Norm
|230
|'It kind of felt like God was nudging us' to adopt (Nov '11)
|Jan '17
|Jew on stick
|15
|Cagayan de Oro Medical Center's Ob-Gyne: A comp... (Jun '08)
|Jan '17
|Sarah natindim
|18
|Push to save Pacific Rim trade deal after US ex...
|Jan '17
|spud
|4
|Tuguegarao City Cagayan Valley Philippines (May '08)
|Jan '17
|DFlip
|79
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC