Village official, wanted person arrested in Zamboanga

POLICE operatives arrested two wanted persons, including a village official, in separate law enforcement operations in Zamboanga Peninsula, an official said Friday, May 12. Superintendent Rogelio Alabata, Police Regional Office-Zamboanga Peninsula spokesman, identified them as: Victor Ganub, 52, a village official, and Claudio Lagados, 59, one of the most wanted persons in the region. Alabata said Ganub was arrested in a law enforcement operation through the service of warrant of arrest around 8:10 a.m., Thursday, in the village of Libertad, Tungawan, Zamboanga Sibugay.

