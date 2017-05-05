UN envoy in Philippines rebukes Duterte's war on drugs

MANILA, Philippines - The U.N. special rapporteur on extrajudicial executions has rebuked Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte's deadly campaign against illegal drugs, saying world leaders have recognized it does not work. Agnes Callamard told a forum in Manila on Friday that badly thought out policies not only fail to address drug abuse and trafficking but compound them and foster a regime of impunity infecting the whole society.

