UN envoy in Philippines rebukes Duterte's war on drugs

MANILA, Philippines - The U.N. special rapporteur on extrajudicial executions has rebuked Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte's deadly campaign against illegal drugs, saying world leaders have recognized it does not work. Agnes Callamard told a forum in Manila on Friday that badly thought out policies not only fail to address drug abuse and trafficking but compound them and foster a regime of impunity infecting the whole society.

Chicago, IL

