Troops, Maute group clash in Marawi City; 3 dead, 12 injured

Two soldiers and one policeman were reported killed, while 12 others were injured, during a firefight between government forces and members of the Maute terror group on Tuesday afternoon, May 23, Defense Secretary Delfin Lorenzana said. Armed Forces of the Philippines spokesperson Brigadier General Restituto Padilla said that the ongoing clash in Marawi City, Lanao Del Sur is aimed at neutralizing Abu Sayyaf leader Isnilon Hapilon who was spotted along with an estimated 15 followers in the area.

