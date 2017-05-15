'This is a democracy': International court may be next for Duterte

Philippines President Rodrigo Duterte gestures while addressing the media on April 29 following the conclusion of the 30th ASEAN Leaders' Summit in Manila, Philippines. MANILA, Philippines>> Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte acknowledged Tuesday that allegations he induced extrajudicial killings in his war on drugs could be raised to the International Criminal Court after an impeachment case failed in the House of Representatives.

