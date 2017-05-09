Teen arrested in Brgy. Duljo-Fatima d...

Teen arrested in Brgy. Duljo-Fatima drug bust

POLICE arrested a 19-year-old suspected drug pusher after he yielded sachets of crystal meth, locally known as "shabu", in Sitio Buli, Barangay Duljo-Fatima Tuesday afternoon. Police identified the subject as Marjun Babano, who was nabbed in a police operation at 4:30 p.m. on Tuesday, May 9. The suspect will be facing charges for the violation of the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002.

Chicago, IL

