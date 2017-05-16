Teacher's death may be linked to drugs: cops
POLICE are considering a public school teacher's alleged involvement in the illegal drug trade as the motive behind his murder outside his home in Barangay Guinsay, Danao City past 10 p.m. last Sunday. Meanwhile, the Police Regional Office 7 welcomed the plan of the Department of Education to conduct a mandatory drug testing for all elementary and high school teachers in public schools.
