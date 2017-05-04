Suspected Abu Sayyaf member arrested in Bohol
A suspected member of the Abu Sayyaf Group was arrested by authorities Thursday morning, May 4, in Tan-awan Tubigon, Bohol. Tubigon is a town next to Clarin, where the second clash between the Abu Sayyaf and government troops occurred on April 22. It is located 16.7 kilometers from Clarin.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Sun-Star.
Comments
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The Latest: Spicer: No female White House staff...
|Mar '17
|Texxy
|38
|'Brand new order'? Donald Trump considers trave...
|Feb '17
|duck femocrats
|3
|BI: 240,000 Koreans in RP, but only one-sixth d... (Aug '07)
|Feb '17
|Norm
|230
|'It kind of felt like God was nudging us' to adopt (Nov '11)
|Jan '17
|Jew on stick
|15
|Cagayan de Oro Medical Center's Ob-Gyne: A comp... (Jun '08)
|Jan '17
|Sarah natindim
|18
|Push to save Pacific Rim trade deal after US ex...
|Jan '17
|spud
|4
|Tuguegarao City Cagayan Valley Philippines (May '08)
|Jan '17
|DFlip
|79
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC