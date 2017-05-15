Shabu worth P100,000 seized

POLICE seized about P115,000 worth of illegal drugs over the weekend and arrested five suspects in separate anti-illegal drug operations. The suspects were identified as Aliakbar Johar, 20, a resident of Scions, Barangay Canitoan; Junnie Narboada, 36 and a resident of Upper Puerto; Jenny Leona Gorigao, 27, of Tampong, Marawi City; Joan Palen, 31, a resident of Bolonsori, Barangay Camaman-an, Cagayan de Oro City; and Roldan Eduria, 31, of Canitoan, this city.

