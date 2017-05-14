Queensland man arrested after massive...

Queensland man arrested after massive child porn seizure in Philippines raid

Bangkok: Australian Federal Police have played a key role in uncovering a syndicate streaming extreme child sex and torture to Australian paedophile predators in a $1 billion-a-year underground industry in the Philippines. A Queensland man has been arrested and other arrests in Australia are expected after authorities in the Philippines rescued three sisters aged eight, nine and 12 and an 11-year-old girl, based on information partly provided by the AFP.

