President's lobby money talk a - sweeping assault' on CA - " Lacson

A member of the pro-Duterte majority bloc in the 24-man Senate took issue yesterday with President Duterte for saying the other day that lobby money had a role in the rejection of the appointment of a member of his Cabinet by the powerful Commission on Appointments . "While I am sure the President's 'money lobby talks' does not apply to me and I have already cited my reasons for rejecting Lopez, I think it is unfortunate, if not appropriate and uncalled for," Sen. Panfilo M. Lacson said.

Chicago, IL

