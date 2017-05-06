President's lobby money talk a - sweeping assault' on CA - " Lacson

A member of the pro-Duterte majority bloc in the 24-man Senate took issue yesterday with President Duterte for saying the other day that lobby money had a role in the rejection of the appointment of a member of his Cabinet by the powerful Commission on Appointments . "While I am sure the President's 'money lobby talks' does not apply to me and I have already cited my reasons for rejecting Lopez, I think it is unfortunate, if not appropriate and uncalled for," Sen. Panfilo M. Lacson said.

