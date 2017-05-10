Philippines' war on drugs: detentions, legal cases surge

Bystanders look on at a crime scene where an alleged drug personality was shot dead by unidentified men in Pasig city, east of Manila, Philippines, 13 May 2017. FOCUS: The Philippine government's war on drugs, implemented starting nearly a year ago upon the assumption into power of President Rodrigo Duterte, has not only resulted in the deaths of thousands of defiant suspected drug personalities, but also left jails swelling with more inmates and more legal cases piling up, authorities recently said.

