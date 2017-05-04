Philippines, US begin smaller-scale joint military exercises
Lt. Gen. Oscar Lactao, left, and Lt.Gen. Lawrence Nicholson, center, co-directors for this year's joint U.S.-Philippines military exercise dubbed "Balikatan 2017", unfurl the joint military exercise flag at the opening ceremony Monday, May 8, 2017 at Camp Aguinaldo in suburban Quezon city, northeast of Manila, Philippines.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Beaumont Enterprise.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The Latest: Spicer: No female White House staff...
|Mar '17
|Texxy
|38
|'Brand new order'? Donald Trump considers trave...
|Feb '17
|duck femocrats
|3
|BI: 240,000 Koreans in RP, but only one-sixth d... (Aug '07)
|Feb '17
|Norm
|230
|'It kind of felt like God was nudging us' to adopt (Nov '11)
|Jan '17
|Jew on stick
|15
|Cagayan de Oro Medical Center's Ob-Gyne: A comp... (Jun '08)
|Jan '17
|Sarah natindim
|18
|Push to save Pacific Rim trade deal after US ex...
|Jan '17
|spud
|4
|Tuguegarao City Cagayan Valley Philippines (May '08)
|Jan '17
|DFlip
|79
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC