Philippines, US begin smaller-scale joint military exercises

Lt. Gen. Oscar Lactao, left, and Lt.Gen. Lawrence Nicholson, center, co-directors for this year's joint U.S.-Philippines military exercise dubbed "Balikatan 2017", unfurl the joint military exercise flag at the opening ceremony Monday, May 8, 2017 at Camp Aguinaldo in suburban Quezon city, northeast of Manila, Philippines.

