Philippines RoRo Service Up

The opening of a new maritime route within the Brunei Darussalam-Indonesia-Malaysia-Philippines East ASEAN Growth Area is expected to strengthen economic ties between the Philippines and Indonesia The Abu Sayyaf bandits are also known to consider Sulu as their lair, although they have lately been reported to have also gone to the resort island of Bohol. Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte and Indonesian President Joko Widodo on Sunday launched a ferry route that will connect the two countries.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Oak Ridge Observer.