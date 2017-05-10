Philippines president declares martia...

Philippines president declares martial law as militants invade Marawi City

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: Jurist

Violence erupted after the government attempted to capture [WP report] Isnilon Hapilon, the leader of the Muate, a militant group that aligns with the Islamic State. The militants have been [Reuters report] capturing Christians, setting prisoners free, and seizing and torching buildings.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Jurist.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The Latest: Spicer: No female White House staff... Mar '17 Texxy 38
News 'Brand new order'? Donald Trump considers trave... Feb '17 duck femocrats 3
News BI: 240,000 Koreans in RP, but only one-sixth d... (Aug '07) Feb '17 Norm 230
News 'It kind of felt like God was nudging us' to adopt (Nov '11) Jan '17 Jew on stick 15
News Cagayan de Oro Medical Center's Ob-Gyne: A comp... (Jun '08) Jan '17 Sarah natindim 18
News Push to save Pacific Rim trade deal after US ex... Jan '17 spud 4
News Tuguegarao City Cagayan Valley Philippines (May '08) Jan '17 DFlip 79
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Syria
  4. China
  5. Health Care
  1. Afghanistan
  2. Recession
  3. Microsoft
  4. Mexico
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,068 • Total comments across all topics: 281,286,672

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC