Philippines militants abduct priest, professor among others

Manila, May 24 The Maute group of Philippines militants, which occupied and torched a Roman Catholic church, a jail and two schools in Marawi city of Mindanao island, has abducted residents, including a priest and a college professor, the media reported on Wednesday. President Rodrigo Duterte on Tuesday placed Mindanao and nearby island provinces of Basilan, Sulu and Taw-Tawi under martial law, and vowed to be "harsh" in dealing with the local militant group, Xinhua news agency reported.

