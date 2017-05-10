Philippines: Greenpeace unfurls 'beached' plastic whale to raise awareness

A boy looks at a whale shaped art installation that is made of plastic and trash made by environmental activist group Greenpeace Philippines, lying along the shore in Naic, Cavite, in the Philippines May 12, 2017. Source: Reuters/Erik De Castro GREENPEACE Philippines has installed a giant whale artwork made entirely out of plastic at the Sea Side Beach Resort in Naic, Civate.

