Philippines gets surprise visit from - K-pop Star' runner-up Kriesha Tiu
Cebu got a pleasant surprise last weekend when Filipino-American K-pop star Kriesha Tiu visited her birthplace in the Philippines, and met her fans there. According to her agency Urban Works Ent, Tiu visited the city on Sunday where she attended a fan meeting and appeared on local TV.
