Philippines' Duterte says cannot scrap mining law

President Rodrigo Duterte administers the oath of office for the newly-apppointed Environment and Natural Resources Secretary Roy Cimatu before the start of the Cabinet meeting at the Malacanang presidential palace in Manila, Philippines May 8, 2017. Malacanang... Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte said on Wednesday the government cannot scrap an existing mining law but added that he wants to implement stricter measures.

