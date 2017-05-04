Philippines: Duterte says call with C...

Philippines: Duterte says call with China's Xi was at Trump's request

Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte holds his glasses as he speaks to reporters at the presidential palace in Manila, Philippines April 28, 2017. Source: Reuters/Erik De Castro PHILIPPINES President Rodrigo Duterte said on Thursday his telephone conversation this week with Chinese leader Xi Jinping to discuss the Korean peninsula crisis was at the behest of his US counterpart, Donald Trump.

