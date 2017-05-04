Philippines: Duterte says call with China's Xi was at Trump's request
Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte holds his glasses as he speaks to reporters at the presidential palace in Manila, Philippines April 28, 2017. Source: Reuters/Erik De Castro PHILIPPINES President Rodrigo Duterte said on Thursday his telephone conversation this week with Chinese leader Xi Jinping to discuss the Korean peninsula crisis was at the behest of his US counterpart, Donald Trump.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Asian Correspondent.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The Latest: Spicer: No female White House staff...
|Mar '17
|Texxy
|38
|'Brand new order'? Donald Trump considers trave...
|Feb '17
|duck femocrats
|3
|BI: 240,000 Koreans in RP, but only one-sixth d... (Aug '07)
|Feb '17
|Norm
|230
|'It kind of felt like God was nudging us' to adopt (Nov '11)
|Jan '17
|Jew on stick
|15
|Cagayan de Oro Medical Center's Ob-Gyne: A comp... (Jun '08)
|Jan '17
|Sarah natindim
|18
|Push to save Pacific Rim trade deal after US ex...
|Jan '17
|spud
|4
|Tuguegarao City Cagayan Valley Philippines (May '08)
|Jan '17
|DFlip
|79
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC