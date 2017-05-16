Philippines' Duterte keeps 'excellent...

Philippines' Duterte keeps 'excellent' trust rating in survey

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Read more: Channelnewsasia.com

Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte kept his "excellent" trust rating for a fourth consecutive quarter in an opinion poll, with four-fifths of Filipino's giving him the highest score in a survey that focuses on personality rather than policy. Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte speaks during a news conference after concluding the 30th Association of Southeast Asian Nations summit in Manila, Philippines April 29, 2017.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Channelnewsasia.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The Latest: Spicer: No female White House staff... Mar '17 Texxy 38
News 'Brand new order'? Donald Trump considers trave... Feb '17 duck femocrats 3
News BI: 240,000 Koreans in RP, but only one-sixth d... (Aug '07) Feb '17 Norm 230
News 'It kind of felt like God was nudging us' to adopt (Nov '11) Jan '17 Jew on stick 15
News Cagayan de Oro Medical Center's Ob-Gyne: A comp... (Jun '08) Jan '17 Sarah natindim 18
News Push to save Pacific Rim trade deal after US ex... Jan '17 spud 4
News Tuguegarao City Cagayan Valley Philippines (May '08) Jan '17 DFlip 79
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Health Care
  4. Gunman
  5. Mexico
  1. Egypt
  2. Syria
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. Iran
  5. South Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,902 • Total comments across all topics: 280,899,523

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC