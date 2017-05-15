Philippines' c.bank says not right time to talk about easing policy
A logo of Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas is seen at their main building in Manila, Philippines March 23, 2016. Philippine central bank deputy governor Diwa Guinigundo said on Monday now is not the best time to ease monetary policy by reducing reserve requirements because inflation is accelerating.
