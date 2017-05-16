Philippines: Army unit insists Palawan safe despite US travel advisory

PHILIPPINES military officials downplayed a travel alert for Palawan Province issued by the US Embassy on Wednesday, insisting the island paradise and popular tourist haunt remains safe for both locals and foreign nationals. "We remain on heightened alert but assure the public that Palawan, being one of the most beautiful places in the world, is safe for both local and foreign nationals, resigning in and/or visiting the province, including Puerto Princesa," a Wescom statement quoted by ABS-CBN News said.

