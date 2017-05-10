Philippine leader names his senator a...

Philippine leader names his senator ally new foreign chief

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Read more: SFGate

This April 22, 2016, file photo shows Sen. Alan Peter Cayetano, left, then the running mate of front-running presidential candidate Mayor Rodrigo Duterte, right, during a campaign sortie at Silang township, Cavite province south of Manila, Philippines. Duterte told reporters on Wednesday, May 10, 2017, before flying to Cambodia to attend the World Economic Forum on ASEAN that he had appointed Cayetano to the new position as foreign secretary.

Start the conversation, or Read more at SFGate.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The Latest: Spicer: No female White House staff... Mar '17 Texxy 38
News 'Brand new order'? Donald Trump considers trave... Feb '17 duck femocrats 3
News BI: 240,000 Koreans in RP, but only one-sixth d... (Aug '07) Feb '17 Norm 230
News 'It kind of felt like God was nudging us' to adopt (Nov '11) Jan '17 Jew on stick 15
News Cagayan de Oro Medical Center's Ob-Gyne: A comp... (Jun '08) Jan '17 Sarah natindim 18
News Push to save Pacific Rim trade deal after US ex... Jan '17 spud 4
News Tuguegarao City Cagayan Valley Philippines (May '08) Jan '17 DFlip 79
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Boston Marathon
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. South Korea
  5. Health Care
  1. Mexico
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Syria
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Wall Street
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,147 • Total comments across all topics: 280,947,696

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC