Philippine leader names his senator ally new foreign chief
This April 22, 2016, file photo shows Sen. Alan Peter Cayetano, left, then the running mate of front-running presidential candidate Mayor Rodrigo Duterte, right, during a campaign sortie at Silang township, Cavite province south of Manila, Philippines. Duterte told reporters on Wednesday, May 10, 2017, before flying to Cambodia to attend the World Economic Forum on ASEAN that he had appointed Cayetano to the new position as foreign secretary.
Start the conversation, or Read more at SFGate.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The Latest: Spicer: No female White House staff...
|Mar '17
|Texxy
|38
|'Brand new order'? Donald Trump considers trave...
|Feb '17
|duck femocrats
|3
|BI: 240,000 Koreans in RP, but only one-sixth d... (Aug '07)
|Feb '17
|Norm
|230
|'It kind of felt like God was nudging us' to adopt (Nov '11)
|Jan '17
|Jew on stick
|15
|Cagayan de Oro Medical Center's Ob-Gyne: A comp... (Jun '08)
|Jan '17
|Sarah natindim
|18
|Push to save Pacific Rim trade deal after US ex...
|Jan '17
|spud
|4
|Tuguegarao City Cagayan Valley Philippines (May '08)
|Jan '17
|DFlip
|79
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC