Philippine forces kill another Abu Sayyaf militant
KOTA KINABALU: The Philippine military is continuing its operations against fleeing Abu Sayyaf gunmen, killing a militant known only as Imbo, a key man to the notorious Alhabsi Misaya who was killed in late April. The Philippines Joint Task Force Sulu commander Brig-Gen Cirilito Sobejana Jr said Imbo was a key kidnap-for-ransom contact and facilitator keeper of Alhabsi's firearms and boats used in kidnapping from Bahalaw island off Jolo island in the Sulu province.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Star Online.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The Latest: Spicer: No female White House staff...
|Mar '17
|Texxy
|38
|'Brand new order'? Donald Trump considers trave...
|Feb '17
|duck femocrats
|3
|BI: 240,000 Koreans in RP, but only one-sixth d... (Aug '07)
|Feb '17
|Norm
|230
|'It kind of felt like God was nudging us' to adopt (Nov '11)
|Jan '17
|Jew on stick
|15
|Cagayan de Oro Medical Center's Ob-Gyne: A comp... (Jun '08)
|Jan '17
|Sarah natindim
|18
|Push to save Pacific Rim trade deal after US ex...
|Jan '17
|spud
|4
|Tuguegarao City Cagayan Valley Philippines (May '08)
|Jan '17
|DFlip
|79
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC