Peace dialogue unites Warring natives
A PEACE dialogue to help resolve a brewing conflict among Mandaya natives in a hinterland village in Caraga town, Davao Oriental has united the warring clans who are fighting for leadership. The fight for leadership among the Mandaya natives living in the hinterland village of Sangab ensued after the brutal killing of their tribal chieftain, Copertino Banugan , by the New People's Army in late December last year.
