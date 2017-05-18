NY University, UN to study parks, gre...

NY University, UN to study parks, green spaces in Davao City

NEW York University Urban Expansion Program in Collaboration with United Nations will study Davao City's public parks and green spaces starting Friday, May 19 until May 24. NYU head researcher Patrick Lamson-Hall, during I-Speak media conference held at the Davao City Hall, said the city was chosen for the project for its rapid growth in terms of development and infrastructure. The study is funded by NYU with a budget of $10,000.

